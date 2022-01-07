JEFFERSON - Margie Jeanette Pannell Barnes, 72, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Mrs. Barnes was the daughter of the late Luke Holk Pannell and the late Margie Cox Pannell and was of the Methodist faith.
Mrs. Barnes is survived by her husband of 51 years, Johnnie Wayne Barnes; son, Joseph Barnes (Jennifer); sister, Mary P. Stephens (Billy); grandchildren, Hailey Barnes, Megan Barnes and Maddie Ward; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Lawson and Judy Lawrence; and nephews, Bill Stephens and Brad Stephens also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
