JEFFERSON - Margot Andes Morrison, 80, Jefferson, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Mrs. Morrison was born in Kindsbach, Germany to the late Johan and Margarethe Kempf Andes. Mrs. Morrison retired from Baker & Taylor; she volunteered at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and was a member of Heavenly Hookers, Athens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morrison was also preceded in death by her husband, Emory P. Morrison; son, Stanley P. Morrison; and sisters, Gertrude and Katie.
Mrs. Morrison is survived by her daughters, Shirley Hill (Mike) and Connie Phelps (Gary); son, Mike Morrison (Martie); grandchildren, Matt, Aaron, Caleb, Rebekah, Daniel (Kelly), Katherine (Lee), Jenny and Anna.
Graveside service: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating. The family has requested those that are planning on attending the graveside service, to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center Foundation.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
