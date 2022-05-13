Margrit Johanna Elizabeth Hendricks, 80, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Margrit was the daughter of the late Franz and Luise Koltermann Dubben. She was born in Kolberg, Germany, which is now part of Poland. She immigrated to America with her parents and sisters in 1953 to Milwaukee, Wis.
She married Ron Hendricks in 1963 and they had three boys (Mike, Kevin and James). She was a devoted wife and mom and Oma (grandmother) to eight grandchildren.
She had a strong Christian faith and displayed those Christian values in her personality and actions. She was well liked by all who came in contact with her.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald “Ron” Hendricks; sons, Michael (Charlene), Fairbanks, Alaska, Kevin (Lisa) , Chatham, Illinois, and James (Katrina), Winder; sisters, Eva (Gerd), Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Karla, Palm Desert, California; grandchildren, Kristen Janssen (Nick), Fairbanks, Alaska, Ellen Hendricks, Fairbanks, Alaska, Erin Hendricks, Fairbanks, Alaska, Bailey Hendricks, Omaha, Nebraska, Benjamin Hendricks, Omaha, Nebraska, Daniel Hendricks, Chatham, Illinois, Tony Miller, Kansas City, Kansas, Collin Miller, Phoenix, Arizona; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2535 Jefferson Road, Athens, Ga.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
