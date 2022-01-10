padilla

DANIELSVILLE - Maria "Helen" A. Padilla, 104, Danielsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Gabriel of Athens.

Born February 20, 1917 in San Marcos, Texas, she was the daughter of Anastasio and Francisca Mendez, and the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was married to the late Pedro Padilla, and together they lived and worked in Monterey County, Calif. She retired from the Retail Clerks Union, and moved to Madison County in 2018 to be with her son and family.

She leaves behind one son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Brenda); two grandsons, Jason (Heather) and Brandon (Jennifer); and two great-grandsons, Robert Benjamin and Jason Matthew.

In accordance with her wishes her remains will be returned to California to rest with family members.

A memorial will be held in the spring at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Ward 2, in the Athens area.

Donations in her memory can be sent to her church at 1080 Julian Drive, Wakinsville, Ga. 30677

