COMMERCE - Marian Estelle Sellers Duncan, 92, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Born on April 2, 1930 in Jacksonville, Fla., Mrs. Duncan was the daughter of the late Logan Durance and Ruth Ellison Sellers. She was the widow of Ervin Huff, Henry Farmer, and Arthur Duncan and was preceded in death by her sons, Raymond Brammer, Ervin Brammer and Robert Huff.
Survivors include a son, Douglas Brammer; daughter, Barbara (Daniel) McCain; a large family including four brothers; seven sisters; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A direct cremation will be taking place per the deceased wishes. No public services will be held, the family will gather privately at a later date.
