CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - Marica Anne Walter (nee Renkey), 87, Clearwater, Florida resident, and former longtime resident of Georgia, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice North Pinellas Care Center, Palm Harbor, Florida.
Born in Budapest, Marica immigrated to the U.S. with her mother and younger brother after World War II, when Hungary fell to Soviet control. Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, she took pride in her large, extended family, and was a loving matriarch to eight children.
Adept at homemaking and professional work, her longest employer was Krupp Polysius Corp., Marietta, where she was print room supervisor for 28 years. Widowed at 48, she worked full time until age 70. While health allowed, she enjoyed traveling, including to Germany, Austria, Italy, and several trips to her native Hungary. An engaged American citizen, she also radiated pride about her Hungarian heritage.
Marica will be greatly missed by loving family members, friends and acquaintances who experienced her joyful, generous, feisty spirit.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Albert and Mary Renkey; husband, Randall Walter; youngest son, Todd; sister, Margit; and older brother, Albert.
She is survived by seven children, Clara, Ava, Eric "Randy", Corinne, Denice, Shelly and Jessica; a brother, Leslie; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews; and cousins.
Celebration of life pending: June 2021.
Memorials: Suncoast Hospice; St. Jude; USO; or American Cancer Society.
