COMMERCE - Marie Dean McElroy, 77, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Marie was born in Danielsville to the late Joe Worley Dean and Bertie Lee Coile Dean. She graduated from Madison County High School in 1962, was immediately hired by American Telephone & Telegraph in Atlanta, where she retired with 40 years service as manager in various departments. She was married to Gene O’Neal McElroy on October 26, 1963.
Marie was a member of First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Georgia; she was a member of Sunday School Class Adult 3, and also taught Vacation Bible School as well as assisting with the Children’ Choir.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Dean Gentry; brothers, William Waymon, Jack Edsel, James Roscoe, Hugh Elton, all of Danielsville, and Richard B., Denison, Texas; and sister, Rachel Frances, Kannapolis, N.C. (Hugh also deceased).
She is survived by her husband, Gene McElroy; son, Todd O’Neal McElroy (Ruth); grandson, Zane O’Neal; great-granddaughters, Carrigan Ann and Mattilyn Marie, all of Commerce; sisters, Agnes Dean Fitts (Furman) and Charlotte Dean Gunnels (Kenneth deceased), all of Danielsville; sisters-in-law, Earlene Booth Dean, Comer, and Shari McElroy-Sinclaire, Hull; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private funeral will be held.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
