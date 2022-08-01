nicewarner

Marie Elaine Farr Nicewarner, 77, joined God on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Elaine was born on January 25, 1945, in Washington, D.C. to the late Melvin Russell Farr Sr. and the late Willie Mae Jarrett Farr. She was a devoted member of Morningside Baptist Church who enjoyed working with the children there. She was an avid fan of the Braves. Elaine enjoyed time with her family, oil painting and shopping with her best friend, Linda. In addition to her parents, Elaine is preceded by her brother, Butch Farr

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of almost 58 years, Jim NIcewarner, Winder; children, Steve (Helen) Nicewarner, Vista, Cherlyn (Andy) Pritchard, North Port, Jimmy Nicewarner Jr., and Heather Canterbury, Phoenix; stepchildren, Eddie (Janet) Coulther and Ronnie Coulther; five grandchildren, Tyler (Michael) Stansky, Ryder (Amanda) McFarling, Austin Cheesman, Adam Nicewarner and Cordelia Nicewarner; two great-grandchildren, Andria Smith and Charlotte Hale; siblings, Tommy Farr, Sharon Horn and Bruce Farr.

Funeral service: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Morningside Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Elaine Nicewarner to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

