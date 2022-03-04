HOSCHTON - Marie Shuler Smith, 84, Hoschton, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at her residence.
She was born March 20, 1937 to the late Troy and Louise Moon Whitley. Marie had resided in Barrow County most of her life and was preceded by her first husband, Don Shuler; and sisters, Bonnie Jones and Betty Morris. She was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church and thoroughly enjoyed cooking, yard work and taking care of her family. Marie had served as the office manager at Stansell and Strickland Dentistry.
Surviving are husband, Bobby Smith, Hoschton; sons and daughters-in-love, Barry and Susan Shuler, Blairsville, and Doug and Becky Shuler, Havana, Florida; grandchildren, Nathan Shuler, Morgan Shuler and Leslie Boyd; and great-grandchildren, Tucker, Lincoln, Logan, Elizabeth and Jace.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Irby Stanley officiating. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
