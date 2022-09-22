Marilyn Cook Nixon Bridges, 85, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Bridges; son, David Nixon; daughter, Melanie Critelli (husband Rick Critelli); step-son, Star Bridges (wife Lisa Bridges); step-son-in-law, Mitch Lay (wife Shannon Bridges Lay, deceased); and grandchildren, Garnette White (husband Matthew White), Mendi Lay and Drew Lay.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Cook and Virginia Cook; brother, Gary Cook; and her first husband, John Nixon.
Marilyn worked as a registered nurse and a homemaker, but her true passion in life was her faith and ministry. She was an active member of every church she attended, including most recently the First Baptist Church of Commerce where she sang in the choir. She also served in the evangelism and discipleship ministries of Stonecroft Christian Women’s Ministry for over four decades, serving as a prayer leader and coordinator, bible study leader and coordinator, and in various other leadership positions. Words cannot describe Marilyn’s unshakeable faith and the impact that she had on every life she touched. To quote one of her dearest friends, “She loved Jesus with all her heart, soul, mind and strength, and loved others as herself. She fulfilled the greatest commandment.”
Funeral service: Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Commerce with the Revs. Larry Davidson and Philip Vestal officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
