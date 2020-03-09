STATHAM - Marilyn O’Neill, most recently from Statham, passed away on March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn was born on December 20, 1941 in Woodstock, Illinois, to the late Joseph and Clara Leanna. Their family moved to Pembine, Wisconsin where Marilyn went to high school. After graduation she attended Patricia Stevens Modeling School where she had success with some high profile modeling opportunities. Marilyn joined American Airlines and had a successful career as a flight attendant.
More importantly, American Airlines assigned her to Chicago and it was there that she met and fell in love with her next-door neighbor, John O’Neill. The two married on February 23, 1963, recently celebrating a joyous 57th anniversary.
Marilyn and John raised an amazing family, including their son, John Michael O’Neill Jr., aka Micky (daughter-in-law Beth); their daughter, Joy Michelle Norton (son-in-law Kelly); eight grandchildren, including their deceased grandson Bradley; and seven wonderful great-grandchildren. Marilyn is also survived by her brothers, Robert (Janice) Leanna and Lawrence (Kathy) Leanna; her nieces; and her sweet dog Josie.
Marilyn and John made their way to Atlanta in 1973. In the mid 90s they moved to Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, until 2017 when they relocated to The Georgia Club in Statham. Each move growing their wonderful network of friends.
Marilyn was involved in a variety of activities. She served as the wedding coordinator for Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church for six years. She sang with the Reynolds Chorus for a dozen years – many of them as their treasurer. Marilyn was an accomplished bridge player, achieving the status of Silver Life Master, and served as a director for many years and subsequently president of the Eatonton Bridge Club.
Marilyn was a beautiful woman both inside and out. She faced challenges with courage and grace. Marilyn loved life, loved her friends, and most importantly cherished her family, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. In return, she was loved back by everyone who knew her and will be missed by all.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, Ga. 30642.
McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, Ga., 706-453-2626, is in charge of arrangements.
