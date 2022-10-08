BRASELTON - Marion Dean Hogan, 74, Braselton, entered rest Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Mr. Hogan was born in Athens, the son of the late M D “Slim” and Doris Frances Hogan. Mr. Hogan was a member of Talmo Baptist Church and was a retired mechanic.

Survivors include his wife, Mary June Daniel Hogan, Braselton; daughter, Stacey Richardson (Trevis), Braselton; son, Dean Hogan Jr., Braselton; two grandchildren, Grant and Gracie Richardson; and two sisters, Brenda Cheek (Buddy), Hoschton, and Denise Stinchcomb, Winder.

Funeral service: Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 4 p.m. from the Talmo Baptist Church with the Reverend Mark Spence officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Talmo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 98, Talmo, Georgia 30575.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 9-15

