WINDER - Marion Edge Sims, 92, Winder, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Mrs. Sims was of the Christian faith and a member of Hebron Christian Church. She was a dedicated homemaker.
Mrs. Sims is preceded in death by her husband, Lorenzia Sims; son, Edward Earl Sims; daughters, Carol Sims Burgess and Wanda Sims Jones; and granddaughter, Karen Sims Clark.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Sims Matthews, Brenda Sims (Jimmy) Ku, Marietta, and Glenda Sims (Billy) Fleming, Winder; daughter-in-law, Michelle Nastro Sims, Winder; son-in-law, David E. Burgess, Monroe, 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Gordon Griffin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
