COLBERT - Marion Juanita Dalton, 75, Colbert, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Grady and Lola Barrett. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy R. Dalton; brothers, Morgan Barrett and J.C. Barrett; and sisters, Joyce Akins and Geraldine Williams.
Survivors include husband, Earl Dalton; sons, Timothy Dalton and William Dalton; daughter, Jessica Dalton; sister and brothers, Bonnie (Dennis) Huth, Junior Barrett and Billy Barrett; grandchildren, Latasha Dalton, Heather (River) Harper, Alexis Griffin, Dalton Giles and Miranda Dalton; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Bundrick and Kynsley Dalton.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
