MAYSVILLE - Marion Obie Faulkner, 72, Maysville, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.
He was the son of the late Parks and Jean Ayers Faulkner and a retied machinist. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife , Bonnie S. Faulkner, of the home; son Scott Faulkner, Cape Canaveral, Fla.; brother, Bill Hill, Atlanta; three sisters, Jennifer Wright, Conyers, Marsha Sullivan, Wagram, N.C., and Christy Phelps, Gainesville.
Mr. Faulkner was preceded in death by a son, Chad Faulkner.
Funeral service: Sunday November 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Homer Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Banks County Memorial Gardens.
Ivie Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
