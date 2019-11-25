faulkner

MAYSVILLE - Marion Obie Faulkner, 72, Maysville, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.

He was the son of the late Parks and Jean Ayers Faulkner and a retied machinist. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his wife , Bonnie S. Faulkner, of the home; son Scott Faulkner, Cape Canaveral, Fla.; brother, Bill Hill, Atlanta; three sisters, Jennifer Wright, Conyers, Marsha Sullivan, Wagram, N.C., and Christy Phelps, Gainesville.

Mr. Faulkner was preceded in death by a son, Chad Faulkner.

Funeral service: Sunday November 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Homer Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Banks County Memorial Gardens.

Ivie Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 24-30

