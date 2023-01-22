STATHAM - Marion Patton “Pat” Shields, 75, Statham, went home to be with his Lord Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Mr. Shields was born March 11, 1947, in Atlanta, to the late Guy Marion and Zelma Patton Shields. He was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church in Statham. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted, loving husband and father who would do anything for anyone. Mr. Shields was employed as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service for 27.5 years.
Pat is survived by his wife of 32 years, Deborah Ann Bolton; children, David Jonathan Wood and Amanda (James) Dorrice Pentecost; and two grandchildren.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In