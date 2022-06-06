COMMERCE - Marion Stanley O’Dell, 80, Commerce, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. O’Dell was born to the late Marion Jack and Georgia Williams O’Dell. Mr. O’Dell was retired from the USDA, a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce and a U.S. Army veteran.
He had a servant’s heart, he was generous and he welcomed people graciously into his home. He loved to cook, loved to make things grow, and loved the Atlanta Braves. In addition to his parents, Mr. O’Dell was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Head O’Dell; his son, Christopher Shane O’Dell; his brothers; and sister.
Mr. O’Dell is survived by his son, Brandon O’Dell (Rachel), Lawrenceville; daughter-in-law, Heather O’Dell Jordan, Cartersville; seven grandchildren, Christian, Zachary, Cassidy, Elijah, Lydia, Nehemiah and Daisy; brother, Charlie O’Dell (Elaine), Flowery Branch; sister-in-law, Lurene O’Dell, Oakwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Commerce with Dr. Carlton Allen and the Rev. Bobby Gastley officiating with the interment following at North Atlanta Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Ga. 30502.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In