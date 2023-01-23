ATHENS - Marjorie Embry Dalton, 84, Athens (South Jackson community), entered rest Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Mrs. Dalton was born in Athens, a daughter of the late James Thomas Embry and the late Vivian Watson Embry Brooks. Mrs. Dalton is also preceded by her husband Milton L. Dalton Sr.; sister, Judy Dillard; and grandson, Joseph Kellum.
A loving and devoted wife, fiercely proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, protector and provider of her mother and sisters, Margie was known for her loyalty to her church, Brockton Road Baptist Church, family and friends. She was a long time Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, and deacon’s wife. Margie was retired from the Jackson County School System and was a homemaker as well.
Margie is survived by her four sons, Milton L. Dalton Jr. (Sandra). Danielsville, David Perry Dalton (Tiffany). Athens, Benjamin John Dalton (Jessica), Athens, and Joseph Douglas Dalton, Athens; daughter, Joyann Carter (Randy), Statham; her sister, Pamela Minish (Alvin), Danielsville; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Karl and Jesse Mealor officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Sons and grandsons are honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brockton Road Baptist Church, 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
