COMMERCE - Marjorie Jean Fagler Roberts, 80, Commerce, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Roberts was born in Swainsboro to the late Brunell and Garnell Green Fagler. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her brother, Randall G. Fagler; and sisters, Dorothy Fagler Autry and Betty Ann Fagler Howard.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband, Jimmy Roberts, Commerce; daughters, Janet Roberts, Athens, and Mitzi Roberts Shirley (future son-in-law, Rob Jackson), Commerce; granddaughter, Madelyn Shirley, Commerce; sisters, Shirley Fagler McNeely, Swainsboro, and Rita Fagler Battle (Tommy), Wadley; sister-in-law, Miriam Fagler Hardy, Swainsboro; brother-in-law, Tommy Howard, Swainsboro.

A memorial service will be announced later.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 6-12

