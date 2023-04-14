CANON - Marjorie Norris Booth, 87, Canon, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Booth was born in Canon, on February 18, 1936, daughter of the late Coyt J. Norris and the late Gertrude Morris Norris. She was a supervisor having worked at Georgia Sportswear Inc. and was a member of Royston Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Booth; and sister, Mary Helen Drake.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Robbie and Terry Moore, Bowersville; brother, Kenneth C. Norris, Lavonia; sister, Hilda Cummins (Jim), Anderson, S.C.; granddaughter, Mindy L. Moore; and brother-in-law, Paul Drake, Royston.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Stanley Cole, Tim Adams and Paul Creason officiating. Interment will follow in the Bowers Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Baby Dolls for Dementia, 195 Maplewood Drive, Toccoa, Ga. 30577.
Honorary caregivers are Kim Dutton, Willie Perry, Lolita Perlotte and Tyndall Thompson.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
