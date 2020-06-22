BRASELTON - Marjorie Thompson Hulsey, 94, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Marjorie loved her family, flowers, taking pictures, love to paint, music, and she loved her church.
Survivors include her sons, John P. Hulsey III and wife Trudy, Braselton, Jeff L. Hulsey and wife Starr, Thailand, and Jerry L. Hulsey and wife Sue Ellen, Braselton; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John P. Hulsey Jr.; daughter, Connie Wilbanks; and brother, Bob Thompson.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jamie Prickett will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
