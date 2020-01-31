AUGUSTA - Marjorie Vadalene McCollum, 72, Augusta, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Azalea Health and Rehab.
Ms. McCollum was born on October 17, 1947, daughter of the late Clarence Mathew McCollum and Bessie Melissa Bellamy McCollum. She was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era and a member of Macedonia Independent Holiness Church.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery Strickland, Comer; brothers, Aaron McCollum, Hartwell, and John McCollum, Royston; and sisters, Kaylene McCollum, Macon, and Betty Dove, Lavonia.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Independent Holiness Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
