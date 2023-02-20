COLBERT - Marjory Teresa (Keeler) Livengood fell asleep in death on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at her home in Colbert.
“Marge” was born September 28, 1933 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and graduated from Sweetwater Union High School in 1951. She married Fran Livengood Sr. on April 11, 1954. Soon after she went to school to become a nurse, and later became a nursing instructor, spending many decades caring for and teaching others how to care for people.
She experienced “a turning point” in her faith when, just two days before her son Fran Jr. was born, she first spoke with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Marge had an insatiable thirst for learning, and her brief introduction to Bible truths that day ignited a passion for spiritual things that persisted through the rest of her life. Marge dedicated her life to her God, Jehovah, getting baptized on July 7, 1957.
Marge was greatly admired for her zeal and energy. She loved to do puzzles and play games. She was always ready for a game and spent many hours enjoying the company of friends and family while playing cards.
She longed to see the future blessings under God’s Kingdom and expressed a strong faith in the resurrection hope as promised in the Bible.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Edith Keeler; and her husband, Fran Livengood Sr.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Fran Livengood Jr. and Lupe Livengood; granddaughter, Megan Johnson and her husband, Brandon Johnson; and many extended family and close friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Danielsville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and can be viewed virtually at http://stream.khconf.com/player/#/token/ZGYz-N2U2.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, Danielsville, is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
