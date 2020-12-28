COMMERCE - Mark Andrew Shirley, 64, Commerce, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Shirley was born in Commerce to Genevieve Aspinwall Shirley of Commerce and the late Stonewall Jackson Shirley Jr. He was a member of the Maysville Baptist Church and was retired from the University of Georgia as a county extension agent.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Shirley is survived by his wife, Kathy Anne Mitchell Shirley, Commerce; daughter, Rebecca Shirley Liger, Blakely; sons, Andrew Shirley, Cleveland, Miss., and Benjamin Shirley, Thomasville; brothers, Stone Shirley III and Chris Shirley, both of Commerce; sister, Susan Harvin, Commerce; and four grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Anyone not comfortable with coming inside the church may drive-thru the front of the church and pay their respects.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
