COLBERT - Mark Anthony Drake, 55, Colbert, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Born in Athens, he was a son of Rachel S. Drake and the late Clarence Walter Drake. Mark was a member of Colbert United Methodist Church and was employed at Porterfield Tire for more than 27 years. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Tittle.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his son, Nick Drake; and siblings, Donna Sharp (Randy), Linda Williams, Michael Drake and Joy Drake (John).
Memorial service: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Colbert United Methodist Church.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
