chalmers

BRASELTON - Mark Edward Chalmers, 57, Braselton, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Mr. Chalmers was a handyman and he loved the Lord. Mr. Chalmers loved to golf, fish, animals, the outdoors, to bowl and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Survivors include his father, Jack Chalmers; sons, Christopher Chalmers and wife LeAndra, Douglasville, and Jack Chalmers II, Athens; daughters, Charlene Chalmers, Charleston, S.C., and Mary Jane Chalmers, Maysville; brother, David Chalmers, Braselton; sisters, Debbie Campbell and husband Phil, Snellville, and Kim King and husband Kevin, Hoschton; grandchildren, Benaiah Chalmers and Grace Chalmers.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Chalmers.

Memorial service: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Joe Brooks will be officiating. Interment cremation.

Family to receive friends: Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 12-18

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.