BRASELTON - Mark Edward Chalmers, 57, Braselton, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Mr. Chalmers was a handyman and he loved the Lord. Mr. Chalmers loved to golf, fish, animals, the outdoors, to bowl and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Survivors include his father, Jack Chalmers; sons, Christopher Chalmers and wife LeAndra, Douglasville, and Jack Chalmers II, Athens; daughters, Charlene Chalmers, Charleston, S.C., and Mary Jane Chalmers, Maysville; brother, David Chalmers, Braselton; sisters, Debbie Campbell and husband Phil, Snellville, and Kim King and husband Kevin, Hoschton; grandchildren, Benaiah Chalmers and Grace Chalmers.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Chalmers.
Memorial service: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Joe Brooks will be officiating. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
