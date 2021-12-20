DANIELSVILLE - Mark Loren Rice, 62, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Mark was a son of the late Pete Rice and Johnnie Rice Casper and William “Red” Casper. He was a 1977 graduate of Madison County High School and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served from 1979 until 1983.
Mark worked for Carroll’s Engine Rebuilders for more than 20 years and was currently employed with Watson Trucking. He enjoyed antiques, cars and Corvettes, but most importantly, he thrived on time spent with his son and his lifelong friend, Tommy Barrett.
Survivors include his son, Jordan Loren Rice (Kristen Crumley); five siblings, Paula Caudell (Billy), Wendy Daniel (Curtis), Jeff Rice, Grayson Casper (Trisha) and Vickie Rice Poole; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Max.
Memorial service: Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 19, 202 from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
