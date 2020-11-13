MAYSVILLE - Martha Ann Baker, 77, Maysville, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Mrs. Baker was born in Commerce to the late Rome Jefferson Manus Jr. and Dorothy Cordelia Edwards Stephens. She was a member of the Baptist faith and retired from Oxford. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Baker.

Mrs. Baker is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Louise Hart, Maysville; son, Charles Edward Owens (Angela), Commerce; sister, Theresia Newman, Brooklet; brother, Lamar Manus, Augusta; aunt, Louise Gordon; seven grandchildren (granddaughter and caregiver, Theresia); and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. graveside at Nicholson Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday, November 13, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 15-21

