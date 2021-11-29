Martha Ann Barber, 79, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021.
She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church as well as a member of the adult Sunday school class, formerly a member of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church. Martha worked as an order processor and retired from Balloons by Flowers Inc. (Burton & Burton). She loved spending time with her family and friends from church.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Myrtle Doster; husband, Royce Eugene "Gene" Barber; brother, Donald Doster; and sisters, Dorothy Turner and Carolyn Shannon.
She is survived by her sons, Sam Barber (Melissa), Monroe, and Scott Barber (Lori), Winder; daughter, Sandy Barber, Statham; brothers, Lamar Doster (Gloria), Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Carl Doster (Phyllis), McDonough, sister, Nancy Doster Shadley, Statham; and grandchildren, Storm, Halle, Emily and Allyson Barber.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Reverend Matt Dibler officiating. Interment will follow at Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery in Statham.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
