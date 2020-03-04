ILA - Martha Ann Horne Fitzpatrick, 94, Ila, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was born in Danielsville on November 25, 1925, daughter of the late Boage Horne and the late Lizzie Holloway Horne. She was the former owner and operator of Norwood Restaurant and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Fitzpatrick; and daughter, Barbara Kennedy.
Survivors include her sons, Paul Fitzpatrick, Ila, and Henry Fitzpatrick, Athens; daughter, Jackie (Barry) Sinclair, Danielsville; nine grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Odis Graham and the Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating. Interment will follow in the Ila City Cemetery in Ila.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 12 p.m. until funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
