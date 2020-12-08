JEFFERSON - Martha Elizabeth Hodges Vancel, 89, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Vancel was born on August 30, 1931 in Deepstep, a daughter to the late Clyde and Bessie Hodges. After a life as a telephone operator, a hygienists, baker, wife and mother, Mrs. Vancel fell ill, but was ably nursed by her son Harold, and later by hospice nurses.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vancel was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Tilman Vancel; a son, Charles Stanley; and a brother, Ray Hodges.
Survivors include her sons, Lewis (Melody) Vancel, Mulberry, Indiana, Harold Vancel, Jefferson, and Ronnie Stanley, Milledgeville; a sister, Helen Medlin, Milledgeville; grandchildren, Curtis Vancel, Mulberry, Indiana, Samantha and Dakota Poppe, Mulberry, Indiana, and John Stanley of Milledgeville.
Graveside service: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11a.m. in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery in Jefferson with Thomas Vancel officiating. Gentleman honored as pallbearers are Grant Seibert, Ron Lee, Ronnie Weldon, Curtis Vancel, David Wilson and Brian Mitsdarffer.
Brief visitation: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:30 until 10:50 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the graveside service.
Those attending the service are asked to maintain safe social distancing and to wear protective masks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha’s memory may be made to the Galilee Christian Church, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
