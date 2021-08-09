DAHLONEGA AND JEFFERSON - Martha Embrick, 76, Dahlonega and Jefferson passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Mrs. Embrick was born in Franklin County on September 5, 1944 to the late Cecil and Mariam Fincher Hunt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, George Hunt, Leon Hunt and Bobby Hunt; and sister, Linder Hunt. Mrs. Embrick was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church, Nicholson. She retired as director of Head Start in Jackson County after many years of dedicated service.
A cut-up, fun and loving are a few words to describe Mrs. Embrick. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. One might find eight decorated Christmas trees and her collection of nutcrackers everywhere in her little house. Mrs. Embrick was always ready to extend a hand and help anyone she could. She especially loved children as she dedicated her life to getting them started in their education. Mrs. Embrick was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren lovingly called her "Grandma".
She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Carver (Coy Smith), Flowery Branch, and Rita (Tim) Outz, Dahlonega; son, Chris (Sandra) Pace, Gainesville; sister, Louise Wills, Martin; grandchildren, Natalie (Wesley) Flanagan, Cortney Grant, Hannah (Jordan) Boswell, Adam (Summer) Outz, Cole (Emilee) Pace and Jennifer Pace (Hunter Viall); great-grandchildren, Harper Boswell, Berdie Boswell, Conor Flanagan, Eva Kate Outz, Chance Outz, Bella Reese Pace and Maddox Pace; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson. The Rev. Dalton Delozier and Dr. Michael Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at Allens United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 9, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In