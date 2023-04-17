STATHAM - Martha H. Carter, 90, Statham, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Born on April 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Austin Harper and Cynthia Studdard Harper.
Martha was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Statham. She loved flowers and could often be found in her yard tending to her garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Huel Carter; son, Douglas Huel Carter; and nine siblings.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Denise Carter; sister, Hazel Craft; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Bostwick City Cemetery with Pastor Matt Dibler officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 Ga. Hwy. 82, Statham, Ga. 30666.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
