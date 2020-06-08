STATHAM - Martha Harris “Mot” Jones, 96, Statham, passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was a member of Statham First United Methodist Church and a 1939 graduate of Statham High School. Mot loved her family and was a proud homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Allen Harris Sr. and Lourine Wilson Harris; a step-son, Billy Jones; two brothers, John A. Harris Jr. and Lewis Harris; and a granddaughter, Sherrie Bentley.
Mot is survived by two sons, Calvin Bentley (Frances), Winder, and Terry Bentley (Alice), Statham; four grandchildren, Melissa Benoit, Nikki Gambill, Billy Jones Jr. and Tara Healan; and four great-grandchildren, Katie Cain, Kyle Healan, Hunter Healan and Hugo Jones.
A celebration of Mot's life will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Brent Gilstrap officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 12, 2020, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Statham United Methodist Church or Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Jefferson.
