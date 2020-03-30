STATHAM - Martha Harris “Mot” Jones, 96, Statham, passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020.

She was a member of Statham First United Methodist Church and a 1939 graduate of Statham High School. Mot loved her family and was a proud homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Allen Harris Sr. and Lourine Wilson Harris; a step-son, Billy Jones; two brothers, John A. Harris Jr. and Lewis Harris; and a granddaughter, Sherrie Bentley.

Mot was survived by two sons, Calvin Bentley (Frances), Winder, and Terry Bentley (Alice), Statham; four grandchildren, Melissa Benoit, Nikki Gambill, Billy Jones Jr. and Tara Healan; and four great-grandchildren, Katie Cain, Kyle Healan, Hunter Healan and Hugo Jones.

A celebration of Mots life will be held at a later date.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.

