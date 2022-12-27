JEFFERSON - Martha Jane Bruce Mauldin, 74, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Mrs. Mauldin was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late G.B. Bruce and the late Lydia Seay Bruce, was a member of Maysville Methodist Church and was a retired LPN having worked with the late Dr. J.T. Crenshaw for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Harold R. Mauldin, Jefferson; two sons, Joshua Mauldin (Salenna), Roanoke, Alabama, and Joseph Mauldin (Meredith), Powder Springs; and five grandchildren, Lydia Mauldin, Ella Mauldin, Ruby Faith Mauldin, Tytus Mauldin and Truett Mauldin also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Carey Strickland and Dugar Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the Thyatira Presbyterian Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In