PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA - Martha Joanne Sailors, 88, Panama City Beach, Fla., formerly of Commerce, died Friday, February 26, 2021.
Mrs. Sailors was born in Jackson County to the late Weldon Lloyd Sr. and Lonie Mae Smallwood Williams. During her career she worked at Commerce Telephone Company, Roper Pump, Holiday Inn, Baker and Taylor and was manager of Clinkoco Corner Station. She always enjoyed preparing Sunday dinner for the family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sailors was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Sailors; grandson, Eric Dickerson; and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Pat Patterson.
Mrs. Sailors is survived by her daughters, Kim Clinkscales (Maylon) and Tricia McCoy (David); sister, Joyce Eubanks; brother, Buster Williams (Janet); grandchildren, Ben Dickerson (Lindsey), Christina Kelley, Kaylon Brinson (Taylor) and Trey Clinkscales; and great-grandchildren, Cole Dickerson, Connor Dickerson, Jackson Dickerson, Cody Dickerson, Aubrey Kelley, Silas Brinson, Sullivan Brinson and Grant Dickerson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In