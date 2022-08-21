Martha Louise Hilliard, 93, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Commerce.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hilliard; and daughter, Kathie Faith Puckett.
Martha Louise was born on December 10, 1928, in Arnoldsville to Shelton B. Young and Jesmer Mae Young. She was a wonderful devoted mother and grandmother. She loved her husband of 56 years and loved her home in Colbert dearly, which she shared with him and Chris for many years.
She loved the Lord, spending an hour a day in Bible Study as long as she could see. She passed that love to her children and grandchildren. May she rest in peace in His loving arms.
She is survived by her daughter, Hope (Terry) Smith, Nicholson; her son, Chris Hilliard, Commerce; grandsons, Ben Smith and Mark Puckett; granddaughters, Lydia Brown and Rebecca Puckett; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with Pastors Terry Smith and Ben Smith officiating, followed by interment in the Colbert Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In