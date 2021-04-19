BALDWIN - Martha “Mozelle” Simmons, 96, Baldwin, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Ms. Simmons was born on April 20, 1924 in Banks County to the late Cleve and Martha Broome Simmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Grover Simmons and Branson Simmons; sister, Fanneal Mathis; nieces, Kay Cochran and Joyce Smith; great-nephew Eli Simmons, and great-niece Kristen Simmons. Ms. Simmons was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Baldwin. She was retired from Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) with many years of service.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Wanda Logan, Kenneth Simmons, Renee Varner, Karen Pope and Darryl Mathis; sister-in-law, Novella Simmons; great-nieces and great-nephews, Brad Smith, Tabitha Sims, Deane Akers, Angie Wheatley, Allison Cochran, Ashley Fountain, Amanda Bedford, Branson Simmons, Erin Simmons, Jessica Varner, Melanie Kepes, Brandon Varner, Kimberly Holder, Kristopher Pope, Christy Holman, Pamela Cochran, Beth Anne Youngblood, Maria Irwin, Mallory Mathis and Melany Mathis.
Many of her great-nieces and nephews thought of her as a grandmother and she loved them all dearly. In recent years, she got much joy from getting to see her great-great nephews William and Dansby Irwin and her great-great niece Emerson Youngblood.
Graveside service: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Darryl Mathis officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Whitfield Funeral Home Facebook page.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
