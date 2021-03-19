Martha Nell Godwin Young, 84, entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Mrs. Young was born in Opelika, Alabama, the daughter of the late Marion Clarence Godwin and Alma Cordelia Hilyer Godwin. Mrs. Young is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Young; sons, Donald Wyatt Young and Ronald Ray Young; and sister, Marion Jeanette Godwin Ingram.
Mrs. Young attended Nicholson Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Fox (Tom), Hammond, Louisiana; son, Donnie Young (Kristi), Commerce; her sister, Kay Maddy (Bob), Lima, Ohio; grandsons Justin Young, Micah Young, Timon Young, Jon Young, Ronald Young and Paul Young, Charlotte, N.C., Steven Ginn, Birmingham, Ala., Dylan Young and Trevor Young, Commerce; granddaughters, Olivia Morgan, Birmingham, Ala., Amanda Barnes, Beaumont, Texas, Rachel Sharpe, Statesville, N.C., Lauren Young, Charlotte, N.C., Lottie Young, Huntersville, N.C., and Mary Young, Commerce; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Young was laid to rest with her beloved husband, Billy Ray Young on February 18, 2021 at Park Hill Cemetery, Columbus, Ga. 31907.
Celebration of life: Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Nicholson Baptist Church, 71 Church Street, Nicholson, Ga., with the Rev. David Harbin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org., P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116-7023.
