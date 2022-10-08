CARLTON - Martha Sue Weaver, 67, Carlton, died Friday, October 7, 2022.
She was a member of New Town Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and drawing.
Surviving are her daughters, Jennifer Weaver O’Neal, Carlton, and Josie Weaver Seay, Comer; mother, Elizabeth Guest Pierce, Colbert; siblings, Kendall Weaver, Carlton, Tony Alford, Carlton, Gail Gentry, Colbert, and Melinda Pierce, Colbert; grandchildren, Stephanie, Courtney and Kaleb O’Neal, all of Carlton; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her father, J. Lee Weaver.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.
