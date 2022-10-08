weaver

CARLTON - Martha Sue Weaver, 67, Carlton, died Friday, October 7, 2022.

She was a member of New Town Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and drawing.

Surviving are her daughters, Jennifer Weaver O’Neal, Carlton, and Josie Weaver Seay, Comer; mother, Elizabeth Guest Pierce, Colbert; siblings, Kendall Weaver, Carlton, Tony Alford, Carlton, Gail Gentry, Colbert, and Melinda Pierce, Colbert; grandchildren, Stephanie, Courtney and Kaleb O’Neal, all of Carlton; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her father, J. Lee Weaver.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 9-15

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.