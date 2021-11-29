DANIELSVILLE - Martin McLeod, 80, Danielsville, passed away at St. Mary's Hospice House on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Martin was retired from law enforcement work after 36 years of service. He was also honorably discharge from the Air National Guard and Army National Guard. Martin was a member of the Grove Level Baptist Church in Maysville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one nephew and one niece.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Nancy; daughter, Tania Byrd (Alex), Seminole, Fla., and her family, a son, Anthony McLeod (Stephanie), Asheville, N.C. and his family; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert D. McLeod (Glenda), Danielsville, and Greg McLeod (Robin), Albany; numerous cousins; and two nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support given before and after his passing.
Private services to be held in Shellman on March 12, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Martin's name or give flowers to a loved one.
