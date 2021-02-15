NICHOLSON - Marvin Eugene Burroughs, 93, Nicholson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Marvin was born July 29, 1927. He proudly served in World War II on the USS Handcock. Marvin retired from Dairy Pak after 30 years. He held many positions and was a supervisor when he retired.
He was a member of Erastus Christian Church for many years and held numerous jobs. He served on the Board as an Elder, Deacon and other positions and committees.
He was preceded in death by his parents the late, Edgar and Cleo Burroughs; infant first born son, Terry Eugene Burroughs; three brothers, William, James and John A Burroughs; and two sisters, Geneva Compton and Catherine Blanchard.
A neighbor once said, “Marvin was the salt of the earth” and we totally agree. Also, he was a leader. He will be missed by his family and friends. Thank you to the family and friends for your thoughts and prayers.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years and childhood sweetheart, Merle Tolbert Burroughs; his children, Dennis Burroughs (Chris), Douglas Burroughs (Martha) and Phyllis Burroughs (Kenneth); grandchildren, Todd Burroughs, Devin Burroughs Hanley (Adam), Ronald Graham (Deann) and Kenneth Graham (Lynn); great-grandchildren, Kaden, Trevor, Beckett, Livi, Blake and Zach; and sister, Elizabeth Brewer.
Funeral service: Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. graveside at Erastus Christian Church with Preacher Vaughn Howington, Jr. and Carl Beckham officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending will be required to properly wear a face covering and maintain safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations and gifts be made to Erastus Christian Church, 2050 Neese-Commerce Rd., Commerce, Ga. 30530 or a charity of your choice.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
