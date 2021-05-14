DANIELSVILLE - Marvin Franklin Gordon, 76, of Danielsville, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Gordon was born in Danielsville on May 11, 1944, son of the late James Chester Gordon and the late Grace Freeman Gordon. He was a farmer and worked over 53 years at the Franklin County Livestock Barn. Mr. Gordon was also a member of Meadow Baptist Church in Comer, GA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Gordon; and sister, Mary Frances McGinnis.
Survivors include his sons, Lee Gordon, Warner Robbins, and John (Brandi) Gordon, Danielsville; niece, Angie McGinnis, Danielsville; nephew, Richard McGinnis, Danielsville; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Wells officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Angie McGinnis, 3111 Rock Quarry Road, Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
