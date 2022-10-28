conner

WINDER - Marvin Terry Conner, 62, Winder, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022.

Terry was a member of the Christian Life Center in Braselton. Terry worked with the Barrow County Sheriff's Department for 10 years as a detention officer, for Trenity Rails as a welder where he was known as "Chicken Man" for six years, and he was a farmer for many years as well.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Conner; and brother, Tony Conner.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Finch Conner; mother, Clara Mae Conner; sisters Kathy, Vickey and Mary; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Long will be officiating. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 30-November 5

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.