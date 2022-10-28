WINDER - Marvin Terry Conner, 62, Winder, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022.
Terry was a member of the Christian Life Center in Braselton. Terry worked with the Barrow County Sheriff's Department for 10 years as a detention officer, for Trenity Rails as a welder where he was known as "Chicken Man" for six years, and he was a farmer for many years as well.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Conner; and brother, Tony Conner.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Finch Conner; mother, Clara Mae Conner; sisters Kathy, Vickey and Mary; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Long will be officiating. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
