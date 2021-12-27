AUBURN - Marvin William’ ’Bill’’ Woody Jr., 82, Auburn, passed away Thursday December 23, 2021.
Mr. Woody was born February 26, 1939 in Fannin County to the late Marvin William Woody Sr. and Margie Mae Davis Woody. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Kittrie Woody; and sisters, Betty Hudson and Virgia Woody. Mr. Woody was a graduate of Roswell High School and he was also of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include son, James Keith Woody (Claudia Ann), Auburn; daughters, Jane Rena Woody, Winder, and Margie Teresa Woody (Stephen Williams), Winder; sister, Verba Jo Addington, Ellijay; and three grandchildren, Candace Cardin-Williams (Jessica), Athens, Ethan James Woody, Bethlehem, and Samantha Marie Woody, Auburn.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Stover officiating. Interment will follow in the New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bernhardt Funeral Home, Ellijay is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In