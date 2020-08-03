WATKINSVILLE - Mary Alice (Murphy) Clark, 92, Watkinsville, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 after a short illness.
A native of Jackson County, she was the daughter of Albert Daniel and Ella Mae Murphy of Hoschton. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Odis John Clark, also of Jackson County. They were married 47 wonderful years until his passing in 1997.
No one who met Alice will forget her jovial nature, loving spirit and boundless compassion. In her later years, she wanted those she met to call her “Granny” regardless of her actual relation to them, and that is what she was to so many – a second mother or grandmother who cared for you as if you were her own.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Clark; and siblings, Bernice Bryant, Lamar Murphy, Bob Murphy and Albert Murphy.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence S. Clark, Toccoa; three grandchildren, Katy Clark, Kristoffer Clark, both of Atlanta, and Dylan Clark, Toccoa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service: Will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org).
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In