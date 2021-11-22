Mary Alice Smith, 91, cherished mother, grandmother, sister-in-law and aunt, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Born in Chattooga County, she was a daughter of the late Milton Andrew Housch and Vesta Senada Justice Housch. Mrs. Smith was a longtime educator and retired from Danielsville Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Donald Smith; and her siblings, Bobby Housch, Billy Housch (Wyndoleen) and Martha Gilmer.
Survivors include her children, George E. Smith and Peggy A. Luke (Greg); grandson, Shade Luke; brothers-in-law, Emory Gilmer and Leon and Jean Davis; nieces and nephews, Andy Housch (Robin), Lejean Messer (David), Sandy Mallicoat (Jimmy), Susan Copeland (Lee) and Ed Davis (Debbie).
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church with the Revs. Walter Singletary and Robert Whitehead officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Union Baptist Church Building Fund, 2900 Highway 29 South, Hull, Ga. 30646 or to the Madison County Retired Educators Scholarship Fund.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
