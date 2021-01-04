COMMERCE - Mary Alice Stevens, 72, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Arrangements have not been made at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to White Funeral Home, Commerce.
Week of January 3-9
