COMER - Mary Alice Stone Booth, 94, Spring Circle, Comer, wife of the late Ernest Gipson Booth Jr., passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Comer Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Booth was born in Comer on October 14, 1927, daughter of the late James Thomas Stone and Clara Sailors Stone. She was a member of Comer Baptist Church and a retired seamstress.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Jeanet Stone, Helen Durden and Jean Stewart.
Survivors include her children, Gilda Faulkner (the late Harold “Mutt), Kevin Booth and Jim (Gloria) Booth; grandchildren, Meagan, Wesley, Jason, Clint, Nile, Josh and Carrie; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Jacob, Jaden, Allie, Dillon, Riley, Reagan, Ryder, Kaitlann, Ashby and Stella; and great-great-grandchild, Charley.
Graveside service: Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Comer Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to the charity of one’s choice.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Mary Alice Stone Booth.
